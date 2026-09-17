Assam: 10 Bangladeshis detained at New Bongaigaon railway station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Assam Railway Police and the RPF detained 10 Bangladeshi nationals, including six men and four women, at New Bongaigaon railway station. Four children were also found with the group.

According to preliminary police information, they entered Assam through the Dawki border in Meghalaya and were planning to travel to other parts of the country by train. Police sources said that the group had come from Khulna, Bangladesh, through a tout network allegedly led by Ranju Mia.

Acting on a tip-off, police and RPF intercepted them after the Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Express reached New Bongaigaon. The detainees are being questioned to find out how they crossed the international border, who helped them enter Assam and where they were heading. Police have also started an investigation into the alleged tout network.

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