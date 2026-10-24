Assam: 10 Golaghat students qualify for regional mathematics Olympiad

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Results for the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM), the first step toward the International Mathematics Olympiad, were declared on Thursday, with 10 students from Golaghat qualifying for the next round, the Regional Mathematics Olympiad (RMO). The successful students include Aaran Dutta (X), Nabhaswan Bhatt (XI), Snehangkar Gogoi (X), Kairav Kaveen (XI), Josiah Jimmy (X), and Bornil Kaushik (IX) from Delhi Public School; Ayushi Saikia (VIII) from Sacred Heart High School; Delisha Dilnaz Ahmed (X) and Tanmay Saikia (XI) from Pragjyotika Senior Secondary School; and Tanmay Nayan Dutta (X) from Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar. Remarkably, 7 out of these 10 qualifiers are trained by The Mathematics School. Siddhartha Protim Gogoi, founder-instructor and Academic Coordinator of the Mathematical Society, Golaghat, noted that this success stems from tireless efforts by the Society (formerly Assam Academy of Mathematics, Golaghat branch). For information on upcoming Olympiad programs, interested students can call 7896624087.