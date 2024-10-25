Assam: 100-hour protest by social activist Pranjal Rajguru ends

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A young man from Sivasagar has been protesting against the defacement of the historic and sacred Siva Dol in Sivasagar, which is frequently covered from public view by commercial banners, signboards, and gates throughout the year, placed by business interests at the busy Dolmukh Chariali in Sivasagar town. This has led to a significant loss of the temple’s aesthetic and spiritual appeal.

In response to this ongoing issue, on Thursday, senior journalist and social activist Pranjal Rajguru launched a 100-hour sit-in protest, demanding immediate action to safeguard the heritage and beauty of Sivasagar. Rajguru, who has been vocal about the need to preserve the town’s historical significance, initiated the protest to bring attention to the continuous neglect of the site.

However, the protest was brought to an early conclusion at 3pm on the same day due to intervention by the district administration. Despite this, the issue has stirred public concern over the preservation of Sivasagar’s heritage, with locals calling for stricter measures to protect the town’s cultural landmarks from commercialization.

