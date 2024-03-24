Assam: 101st birth anniversary of Biren Barkataky observed in Sootea

JAMUGURIHAT: The 101st birth anniversary of Biren Barkataky, former president of Assam Sahitya Sabha, former principal of Shivsagar Girls’ College and a son of the soil of Sootea, convened by the Uttar Sootea branch of Natun Sahitya Parishad (NSP) and Giti Kabi Keshab Mahanta Memorial branch, Sootea in collaboration with Uttar Sootea High School was held on Saturday at the conference hall of the Uttar Sootea High School with journalist Ratul Bhuyan in the chair. The day-long programme began with offering of floral tribute in front of the portrait of Biren Barkataky by Dipalimi Hazarika followed by a welcome address offered by Mrinal Goswami, secretary of the undivided Sonitpur district committee of Natun Sahitya Parishad.

Labanu Saikia explained the objectives of the meeting. Mayurakhi Mahanta Saikia, a writer graced the occasion as an appointed speaker who presented a picturesque picture of the life and literary as well as academic contributions of Biren Barkataky. She also traced the history how Borkakaty was sent behind the bar in the Quit India Movement 1942 and his contribution as a president of the Kampur session of Axam Xahitya Xabha in 1986. The meeting was addressed by Dipalimi Hazarika, Prabin Barkataky, Jagyaswar Hazarika, Mrinal Goswami, Labanu Saikia among others. Enisha Bora, Jahnabi Bora and Kabita Bora read out article, poem and a song respectively. The meeting was attended by dignitaries and local residents.

