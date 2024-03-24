Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calls youth to embrace education, sports and cultural activities

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal took a unique path to engage with the people as he went on a spiritual sojourn amidst political fervour on Saturday. Sonowal spent time with the intellectuals and cultural activists after his visit to Tai Educational and Cultural Centre.

He also joined in the celebration of the foundation day of Sonowal Kachari Samaj at Lepetkata near Dibrugarh on Saturday. Sonowal called upon the youth to cultivate personalities with education and sharpen it further with active participation in sports and cultural areas. Sonowal called youths to hone their personalities so that they become ambassadors of their respective communities.

“In this era of intense competition, it is essential for the youth of the Sonowal community to cultivate and sharpen their personalities through education, cultural engagement, and participation in sports. They must navigate life’s challenges by embracing yoga and leveraging modern technology to acquire knowledge and skills necessary for advancement. It is with these that we will have an army of ambassadors from every community who will take the onus to bring change and foster a spiritual bonding towards the cause of community building. This is essentially to the cause of nation building, to the goal of Viksit Bharat, that our leader PM Narendra Modi has set for us to achieve,” Sonowal stated.

He visited the Tai Educational & Cultural Centre where he met the intellectual and cultural activists of Tai Ahom society. Sonowal also took part in the celebration of the foundation day of Sonowal Kachari Samaj at Lepetkata earlier today. The BJP candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency also visited two Holi Milan festivals near Tirupati Mandir in Seujpur as well as Khalihamari near Dibrugarh.

Speaking at the Sonowal Kachari Samaj meeting, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “The Sonowal Kachari Society is dedicated to bolstering the self-esteem, resilience, and capacities of its people, offering aid in times of indigenous community crises. Within the broader Assamese nation-building endeavour, the Sonowal Kachari community has been pivotal. The rich cultural heritage and spiritual practices of a multi-cultural society profoundly influence the Sonowal community’s identity, leaving a lasting imprint on Assam’s social fabric. Sonowal Kacharis are renowned for their cultural sustainability, marked by humility and decency. It’s imperative for the Sonowal community to uphold this legacy, a responsibility that various organisations have been actively pursuing. Notably, the Sonowal Kachari Samaj stands out for its significant efforts in this regard.”

Sonowal added, “As a proud member of the Sonowal Kachari community, I’ve always heard commendable praises about our society. Renowned for our generosity, Sonowal community means admirable human qualities, particularly as ardent nature enthusiasts. Our deep connection to nature, with Mother Earth, holding a cherished place in our hearts, underscores our society’s essence. Within the broader Assamese nation-building cause, the Sonowal Kachari community holds a significant role, currently at the forefront alongside the blessings of Khring Khring Bathau Devata and in close association with the rich Xattriya culture. Empowered by our internal strengths, we’re unstoppable. Today, there’s a growing interest in studying the songs of the Sonowal community, with concerted efforts underway to share this cultural wealth with the wider world.”

