Assam: 103rd birth anniversary of ‘Hemkosh Pran’ Devananda Barua celebrated

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The 103rd birth anniversary of ‘Hemkosh Pran’ Devananda Barua, was celebrated on Saturday in Sivasagar under the initiative of the socio-cultural and sports organization Alok Sangha in collaboration with the Indian Patriotic Federation (Socialist) (IPFS). The programme was held at the residence of Bhaxar Oja Hemchandra Barua, located at Amolapatty, Sivasagar, which also housed the Hemkosh Press.

The event, moderated by Alok Sangha’s chief secretary and senior journalist Pranjal Rajguru, began with floral tributes and lighting of ceremonial lamps before the portraits of Hemchandra Barua and Devananda Barua, offered respectively by noted educationist Jyotiprasad Dutta and social worker Bakul Borthakur.

In his speech, educationist Jyotiprasad Dutta highlighted the unparalleled contributions of Hemchandra Barua in establishing the identity and ensuring the survival of the Assamese nation through the enrichment and development of the Assamese language. He remarked that inspired by the same ideals and patriotic spirit, Devananda Barua dedicated his life to the monumental task of revising and publishing the updated edition of the Hemkosh dictionary, treating it as a sacred duty towards Assamese society.

