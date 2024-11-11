Assam: 104th Jagaddhatri Puja Celebrated at Dipila in Darrang District

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Tremendous enthusiasm has been witnessed at the Jagaddhatri Mandir at Dipila near the historic ‘Pothorughat’ in Darrang district to celebrate the 104th celebration of Sri Sri Jagaddhatri Puja that began with a three-day detailed program from November 9 with a variety of social, spiritual, religious, and cultural programs.

During the celebration in a jam packed pandal, senior journalist Bhargab Kumar Das ceremonially released ‘Jagaddhatri’ the souvenir published to mark the celebration in the function presided over by Dambaru Dhar Sarma, President of the celebration committee. “We have gathered here to offer our ‘Bhakti’ before the goddess and to seek her blessings, and after performing the ‘Puja’ it should be time to concentrate deeply on our ‘Karma’. The need of the hour is to make our youths engaged in multicropping cultivation to make a self-sufficient society,” appealed Bhargab Kumar Das in his inaugural speech.

Former journalist and litterateur Mano Ranjan Sarma earlier inaugurated the meeting in the presence of “Padmashree” recipient exponent of Oja Pali Drona Bhuyan, journalist Bhaben Barua, and social activist Debabrata Dutta, well anchored by social activist Akhil Ranjan Bhatta.

The organizers offered felicitations to ‘Assam Gaurav’ recipent industrialists Anupam Deka (Jonti), Madhab Goswami, Bhogo Ram Kalita, Lohit Sarma, Bhanu Devi, Bhadreswari Devi, and Thaneswari Kalita for their immense contribution to society.

In the evening, Adit Chandra Barua, Kulendra Sarma, and Bimal Kumar Sarma lit 104 earthen lamps to mark the 104th celebration of the puja, while young Sanskrit scholar Kushal Chandra Kalita inaugurated the Aarati competition. Earlier on November 9, Dambaru Dhar Sarma, President of the celebration committee, marked the inauguration of the puja celebration by hoisting the ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ followed by a mass tree plantation and a mass cleanliness drive.

