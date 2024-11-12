Assam: 10th triennial conference of All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association concludes in Tinsukia District

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: The two day-long conference of All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association (AASTGA), Tinsukia District Committee held on November 9 and November 10 concluded on Sunday night.

The first day’s programme on November 9 got underway with hoisting of flag by Md Amin, President, AASTGA, Tinsukia District Committee while the Secretary Ajit Gogoi initiated the Smriti Tarpan programme. It was followed by plantation of tree saplings, inauguration of exhibition and registration of delegates.

In the afternoon a symposium on the topic, “The term Assam Tea implies only tea produced on Assam soil and our duty towards upholding this tradition” was held with Punya Rajkhowa, its chief adviser as co-ordinator. The symposium was inaugurated by Harakanta Mahanta, president of the reception committee.

Professor & Co-ordinator of Small Tea Growers’ Advisory programme on tea plantation and Technology Department, Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Jorhat, Gautam Saikia, Assistant Co-ordinator, Indian Tea Board, Tinsukia District, former president, AASTGA, Tinsukia district Drono Charingia Phukan addressed the symposium as resource persons.

On the second day, a programme on “Intimate discourse” among the small tea growers was held, which was moderated by former president, AASTGA, Tinsukia District Drono Charingia Phukan.

The open session was held in the afternoon under the presidentship of Md Amin, AASTGA president, Tinsukia District Committee. A souvenir ‘Seuj Biplab ‘ published on the occasion was inaugurated by Haider Ali, Executive Member, AASTGA.

In its delegate session held on November 9, altogether 13 resolutions were adopted on various demands and a new executive committee for 2024 - 2027 was elected with Rana Moran as president and Ajit Gogoi as secretary.

