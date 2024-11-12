Assam: Dimasa Poet Anupama Naiding Selected for Arjun Chandra Barman Memorial Award

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: Pragya Mail newspaper’s Multilingual National Poetry Festival organizing committee has selected Dimasa poet Anupama Naiding for this year’s Arjun Chandra Barman Memorial Award.

Members of the organizing committee unanimously welcomed the decision to confer the award to Anupama Naiding on the ground of honouring eminent personalities from regional languages for the promotion of national integration. She will be felicitated with the prestigious third memorial award at the Multilingual National Poetry Festival in the capital on December 15.

Anupama Naiding is an indigenous woman from Dima Hasao in Assam. She is a Haflong-based retired school teacher. After graduating in 1978, she passed B.Ed in 1984. She retired in 1996. She was the general secretary of Haflong Dimasa Mahila Samiti from 1981 to 1984 and vice-president of the Samiti in 1995. She was elected as the president in 2004. She is a lifetime member of Dimasa Sahitya Sabha.

She has received recognitions from a host of institutions for her literary works, cultural activities and social service. She is a recipient of the prestigious Dr. Ambedkar Fellowship. She has been honoured by Assam Education Department, Dimasa Students Union, Dimasa Sahitya Sabha.

Anupama Naiding is the author of many works in Dimasa and Bengali. She has written various compositions in Hindi and Dimasa for All India Radio’s “My Talks” programme and many of her poems were aired for regional audiences. She translated ‘Ramayana’ for children in Dimasa language and presented “Mahabharata” in poetic form.

Lok Sabha MP Kripanath Mallah, Chief Patron of the Pragya Mail Multilingual National Poetry Festival, termed Anupama Naiding’s selection as a unique choice in the context of promotion of national integration through language harmony in sync with the objectives of National Education Policy of 2020.

Hitesh Vyas, patron of the organizing committee and renowned author, termed the selection of Anupama Naiding’s name as the best among a host of multilingual literary personalities. Pragya Mail Editor-in-Chief Arun Barman termed the selection as an attempt to integrate regional languages with the national mainstream.

