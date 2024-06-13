Assam: Adult BCG Vaccination Campaign launched in Lakhimpur districts

LAKHIMPUR: The Adult BCG Vaccination Campaign was launched in Lakhimpur districts on Tuesday as pilot project. During the 18-day long programme, the Adult BCG vaccine will be administered to a total of 2,35,437 beneficiaries across the district which have been already registered in the TBWin Portal. The campaign is an auspicious initiative undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The Health Department of Lakhimpur has already framed micro-planning for the successful implementation of the campaign and arranged due procedures for monitoring and surveillance.

Regarding the launch of the campaign, a ceremonial programme was organized at the conference hall the Office of the Joint Director, District Health Society. The programme was formally inaugurated by District Commissioner of Lakhimpur, Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge. In her speech, the District Commissioner appreciated the Health Department of the district for the extensive initiative taken to provide medical services to the public. She expected the smooth conduct of the Adult BCG Vaccination Campaign and desired success of the same in Lakhimpur district.

Vaccine was administered to several beneficiaries during the inaugural ceremony which was also attended by ADC (Health) Goutam Priyam Mahanta, Health Department Joint Director (Government of Assam) Dr. JM Kakati, Lakhimpur DHS Joint Director Dr. Biman Sarmah, ACM&HO Dr. Tarun Kumar Deuri along with many other officers of the Health Department. Notably, to be included in the Adult BCG Vaccination campaign, the beneficiaries should be of those who suffered from TB in the last 5(five) years and completed treatment at least one month back and those who have come in contact with a TB patient in the last 3 years. All individuals above 60 years of age, individuals with Body Mass Index (BMI)<=18 (Weight in KG + Height in Meter Square) and very lean and thin person, self-reported smokers and self-reported diabetes patients will be covered within the ambit of the campaign.

