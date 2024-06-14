Assam News

Assam: 12 notorious cyber criminals arrested in Morigaon police raid

Police arrested 12 notorious cyber criminals in Morigaon, which has become a hot spot of cyber crime. The notorious cyber criminals were arrested by the Morigaon police on Wednesday night.
MORIGAON: Police arrested 12 notorious  cyber criminals in Morigaon, which has become a hot spot of  cyber crime. The  notorious  cyber  criminals were arrested by the Morigaon police on Wednesday night. The notorious  cyber  criminal  Mirazul Islam, one of the masterminds of the  cyber criminals who extorted lakhs of rupees from banks and financial institutions using PAN cards, Aadhaar cards and photographs of local persons in various documents. The other arrested cyber criminals were identified as Ichchadul Islam, Rezaul Haque, Nasim Uddin, Merajul Islam, Ashadul Haque, Ariful Islam, Dilwar Hussain, Aliullah, Mosaddiq Chamdan, Atabor Rahman and Baharul Islam . Police seized 75 ATM cards of various banks, 10 expensive Android mobile phones, a laptop, an iPad, 95 debit cards, two fake PAN cards, three fake Aadhaar cards, 15 bank passbooks  and other documents does. There are more than  200  cyber  criminals  arrested in the district in the last one and a half years.

Arrested
Cyber Criminals
Morigaon Police

