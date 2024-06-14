Assam: 12 notorious cyber criminals arrested in Morigaon police raid

MORIGAON: Police arrested 12 notorious cyber criminals in Morigaon, which has become a hot spot of cyber crime. The notorious cyber criminals were arrested by the Morigaon police on Wednesday night. The notorious cyber criminal Mirazul Islam, one of the masterminds of the cyber criminals who extorted lakhs of rupees from banks and financial institutions using PAN cards, Aadhaar cards and photographs of local persons in various documents. The other arrested cyber criminals were identified as Ichchadul Islam, Rezaul Haque, Nasim Uddin, Merajul Islam, Ashadul Haque, Ariful Islam, Dilwar Hussain, Aliullah, Mosaddiq Chamdan, Atabor Rahman and Baharul Islam . Police seized 75 ATM cards of various banks, 10 expensive Android mobile phones, a laptop, an iPad, 95 debit cards, two fake PAN cards, three fake Aadhaar cards, 15 bank passbooks and other documents does. There are more than 200 cyber criminals arrested in the district in the last one and a half years.

Also Read: Lakhimpur District Level Aadhaar Monitoring Committee meeting held

Also watch: