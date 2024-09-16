Assam: 12 Organizations Honour Sivasagar DC Aditya Vikram Yadav

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: 12 organizations came together to honour the Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav for his significant contributions over the past two years towards the recognition of Charaideo Maidams as a World Heritage site and the development of Sivasagar as an iconic city. The felicitation event was hosted by Dr. Zakirul Alam and took place in the evening on Saturday.

Several distinguished personalities attended the event, including president of the Media Management and Research Association Dr. Zakirul Alam; chief advisor of the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Hemanta Changmai; and representatives from various other organizations such as the Ahom Royal Society, Ajan Fakir Research Centre, Tai Xahitya Xabha, and Pahugar Eco-Tourism Development.

Dr. Alam stated that during the process of World Heritage recognition in 2023-2024, a section of coal mafias, who had illegally occupied some Maidam lands, tried to disrupt the process to protect their interests. However, under the directive of the Chief Minister of Assam, District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav skilfully and tactfully handled the situation, ensuring the integrity of the government’s image and successfully containing these disruptive elements.

During UNESCO’s expert evaluation team’s visit in October 2023, the District Commissioner and his administrative team managed to demarcate the boundaries of the Charaideo Maidams and transfer the heritage sites to the Archaeological Department for preservation. This was a complex process that had not been accomplished since 2014 due to various obstacles.

Despite certain areas still being encroached upon, the District Commissioner has played a key role in resolving several issues related to the preservation of the Maidams. His efforts have been crucial in maintaining the government’s credibility and progressing the Iconic City initiative, Dr. Alam further said.

