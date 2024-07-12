Assam: 12-Year-Old Boy Missing from Jamugurihat Since June 30

JAMUGURIHAT: Ajmal Islam, a 12-year-old child and son of a resident of Bharali Chapari, Hasnara Begam went missing on June 30 from his residence in the western part of Jamugurihat. His mother informed that Ajmal Islam went out from his house on June 30 to go to Jamuguri commercial town but did not return home since then. The ill-fated mother along with the family members tried their best to locate the missing boy but to no avail. The mother along with the family members reached Jamuguri Police Station on Thursday and lodged an FIR. She has made a humble request to all concerned if anybody finds any information about her missing son to report to Jamuguri PS.

