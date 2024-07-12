Student Succumbs to Japanese Encephalitis at AMCH, Dibrugarh; Health Department Urges Preventive Measures

DOOMDOOMA: A student named Violina Moran studying at a private school of Kakapather died of Japanese Encephalitis at Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh on Tuesday morning. According to the reports, she is a daughter of Jiba Moran of Kachijan village under Kakapather Police Station and was under treatment at AMCH, Dibrugarh. The incident has caused quite a flutter in the area, and the health department has urged the people to take preventive measures to contain it.

