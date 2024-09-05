Assam: 12 Years Old Child Goes Missing in Guwahati

Guwahati: A 12-year-old child has gone missing in Guwahati. Despite reporting the incident to the local police the parents of the child have not received any information for five days now.

A child named Manjit Pegu had gone missing from the Forest Gate locality in Lokhara of Guwahati. He had reportedly gone out to buy biscuits from a nearby shop in the evening and failed to return home ever since. The incident took place at arround 4:30 PM on August 31 and the family members registered an FIR regarding their missing child on the next day, that is on September 1. The FIR was given at the Garchuk Police Station of Guwahati, but even on September 5, the family has not received any information regarding the missing child.

The family members also alleged that one Vijay Das of Lokhara was suspected of their abduction of the 12-year-old boy as a manipulative technique. They also asked the public to share any information they might have regarding their missing child.

Previously, Guwahati Police was able to solve the case of the robbery of a Vietnamese citizen in the city. According to sources, the incident took place on Saturday.

On Saturday a Vietnamese citizen landed in Guwahati after which he was kidnapped and looted by three persons. A sum of Rs 5,00,000 was looted from the visitor along with a smart watch and a laptop. The incident took place near Amingaon in Guwahati, after which Azara Police Station which comes under the West Guwahati Police district initiated an investigation into the matter.

Following this investigation, the police team was able to arrest three miscreants identified as Riaz Ali, Arif Ahmed, and Iftikar Ahmed. It was mentioned that they are all residents of Koya in Kamrup. A vehicle with registration number AS 01 AB 5455 which was used in the robbery was also seized by the police team.