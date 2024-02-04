Workshop on film making organized by Mwihur Film Productions Society concludes in Baksa

KOKRAJHAR: A 15-day workshop on film making organized by Mwihur Film Productions Society at Simla in Baksa district under the sponsorship of BTC government concluded recently. The workshop was inaugurated by MCLA Mantu Boro. He hailed Mwihur Film Productions Society for organizing the workshop on film making. He said the workshop will upgrade the skills of artistes. He hoped that the interested new artistes will be benefitted from this workshop and they will get their skills enhanced. He also said the workshop was very necessary to acquire knowledge on acting as there is no facility for performing acting.

Attending the closing ceremony, noted comedian, film maker Fwila J. Borgoyary said the 15-day workshop was not at all sufficient to learn ideas on film making. Artistes need long time training to get good skill for performance, he said adding that by organizing the 15-day workshop on film making, the artistes will get basic knowledge on performance and acting in the film. He thanked the council government for supporting the workshop. The closing ceremony was also attended by director Guru Pabitra, noted artistes, producers and local intellectuals.

There had been lack of infrastructures for showing film in BTR for which the producers fail to get benefit. Normally, 40-50 Bodo films are produced by different film productions in BTR and these films are shown in open fields in the ordinary tent stage. Most of the producers have been demanding cinema halls across BTR to generat revenue and to encourage the producers and artistes.

The present council government has started construction of cinema halls in every sub division named after Jalakho Cinema Hall (veteran film actor) at a cost of Rs.1 crore in each hall. The CEM of BTR Pramod Boro has already laid the foundation stone of Jalakho Cinema Halls at Serfanguri in Kokrajhar and at Runikhata in Chirang district. The process of laying foundation stones in other district and sub divisions have been taken up.

