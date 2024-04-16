Assam: 134th Birth anniversary of Dr BR mbedkar observed in Bilasipara

BILASIPARA: Under the aegis of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan Management Committee, Bilasipara, the 134th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar was observed at Bilasipara. In this connection in the morning, the statue of Dr. Ambedkar was garlanded by Narmada Baruah, EAC, Bilasipara while Dr. Kanulal Das lit the ceremonial lamp and offered floral tribute. Thereafter the portrait of the Dr. Ambedkar was garlanded by Dayal Paul, president of the management committee. He also lit the ceremonial lamp and offered floral tribute.

