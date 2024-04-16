Assam: Workshop on Bihu dance organized at Bilasipara

BILASIPARA: Under the aegis of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan Management Committee a seven-day free workshop on Bihu dance was held at Bilasipara. In this connection an inaugural meeting was held on April 4 with Dayal Paul, president of the management committee in the chair. Dr. Kanulal Das delivered the welcome address. The chief guest of the function Sristi Singha, IAS, SDO(Civil), Bilasipara inaugurated the workshop by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The SDO (Civil) thanked the organizers for undertaking such a programme. Altogether 257 girls and boys participated in the workshop. A team of reputed trainers headed by Sanjib Konwar of Dibrugarh imparted training to the trainees. The valedictory function of the workshop was held on April 14. Competition of Bihu Mou, Bihu Maina and Bihu Kuwar was also held. Certificates of participation were given to all the trainees. People of the locality appreciated the venture undertaken by bhawan management committee.

