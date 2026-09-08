Assam: 13th biennial conference of AAJU to be organised in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The central biennial conference of the All Assam Journalists' Union (AAJU) will be held in Biswanath in December. In this connection, a public meeting was held on Sunday at the auditorium of the Biswanath Chariali Municipal Board office under the initiative of the Biswanath District Journalists' Union. A strong reception committee was formed at the meeting to ensure the smooth execution of the 13th biennial conference in Biswanath.

Taking part as the chief guest, Pankaj Kumar Nath, President of All Assam Journalists' Union, offered detailed deliberations, highlighting the history, various historical facts, heritage artefacts, temples, and the natural beauty and environment of Biswanath. It was decided that a book fair will be organised alongside the conference.

The AAJU conference has been scheduled to take place at the Kamala Kanta Kshetra on December 17, 18, 19, and 20.

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