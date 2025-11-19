Assam: 142 Bn CRPF hosts Nobel Laureate Prof Arthur Charles Riedacker

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The 142 Battalion, CRPF, accorded a warm and cordial reception to Nobel Laureate Prof Arthur Charles Riedacker, co-recipient of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize and a distinguished citizen of France, during his visit to Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya (BSSRV), Golaghat.

Prof Riedacker is currently on a weeklong academic and cultural engagement programme across Golaghat and its adjoining areas, hosted by BSSRV.

Senthil Kumar G, Second-in-Command, along with Unit Officers of 142 Bn CRPF, felicitated Prof Arthur Charles Riedacker and Dr Ganapathy Venkata Subramanian of Anna University in the presence of Prof G Singaiah, Vice-Chancellor, BSSRV, at the 142 Bn CRPF, Pulibor, Golaghat.

The event underscored the battalion's continued commitment to promoting academic collaboration, cultural exchange, and goodwill with renowned global scholars. The visit of the Nobel Laureate brought immense value and inspiration to the institution and the wider academic community of the region.

