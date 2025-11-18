Guwahati: CRPF veteran cycles to glory, clinches second Super Randonneur crown

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a stunning display of endurance and spirit, Sohan Singh Rawat, a 57-year-old Assistant Commandant with the CRPF, has proven that age is no barrier to extraordinary achievement by earning the coveted ‘Super Randonneur’ title in endurance cycling for the second time.

Rawat, posted in Dibrugarh, sealed his title on November 9 in Guwahati after successfully completing a gruelling series of rides—200, 300, 400, and 600 kilometres—organized by Guwahati Randonneurs under Audax India Randonneurs. Demonstrating remarkable consistency and speed, he not only finished all events within the strict time limits but also clinched first place in each one. His campaign included a monumental 600-km ride completed in 30 hours and 15 minutes, traversing a challenging route from Guwahati to Tezpur and back.

Reflecting on his motivation, Rawat said, “This achievement is a testament to the belief that discipline and determination can overcome any obstacle. I hope it inspires others, regardless of age, to pursue their passions with relentless energy.” His feat highlights an exceptional level of fitness and mental fortitude, setting a powerful example of resilience and active living, both within the armed forces and the wider community.

