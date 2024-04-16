Assam: 15-day Ashokastami Mela gets underway in Dhubri

DHUBRI: The 15-day Ashokaustami Mela got underway from Monday as Dhubri Deputy Commissioner and president of Dhubri Mela Committee, Dibakar Nath formally inaugurated the mela at a function held at the Mela Field on Monday evening.

In his brief speech, secretary of the Mela Committee, Ganesh Sen while presenting the income and expenditures of 2023 -2024 informed that after expenditure, an amount of around Rs. 13.5 lakhs was saved and with this amount, they had already spent over Rs. 8 lakhs in donating to various institutions for development and other socio-welfare works in Dhubri town.

Three prominent personalities of Dhubri town were also felicitated by the Mela Committee including a veteran academician and an ardent social worker, Akhil Badhu Dutta, an octogenarian citizen and social worker, Mahabir Prasad Mahato and senior journalist, Bijoy Kumar Sharma for their selfless contribution in the various fields of social works.

In his brief speech, Dhubri Deputy Commissioner, Dibakar Nath while wishing all appealed to the people to celebrate the festivity with a fervour of peace and amity.

The inaugural meeting of Ashokastami Mela was also attended by chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, Neepco Independent Director, Bimal Oswal, Chairman of Dhubri-Gauripur Development Authority, Dipak Kumar Saha and social worker, Prosenjit Dutta and working president of Dhubri Mela Committee, Amal Kumar Saha.

Also Read: Multi-diverse cultural rally taken out from Tangla HS playground to Tangla town

Also Watch: