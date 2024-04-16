Multi-diverse cultural rally taken out from Tangla HS playground to Tangla town

TANGLA: As a part of the three day event for celebration of 73rd edition of Rongali Bihu by Xadou Tangla Rongali Bihu Xanmilani, a multi-diverse cultural rally reflecting various communities commenced out from the Tangla H.S playground throughout Tangla town of Udalguri district on Monday. The rally was joined by a multitude of people which was inaugurated by Bhergaon SDPO, Durga Kingkar Sarma. Cultural troupes of Rabha, Adivasi, Bodo, Sarania-Kachari, Gorkha communities besides Bihu Xanmilanis literally portrayed the greater Assamese society.

Citizens, old and young alike, came out in unison irrespective of their class, caste, community and religion and participated in the rally. In the evening the mouthpiece ‘Keteki’ was released which incorporated various research based scholarly articles on the ethnic tribes and communities of Assam which was followed by, Mukoli Bihu dance competition and husori competition in various age groups wherein troupes from various parts of state including Tezpur, Dhekiajuli, Jhakhalabandha, Bokakhat, Suwalkuchi, Gohpur among others performed. On Tuesday , a cultural night in the evening is scheduled wherein “Jonbiri Sanskritik” group will perform and singers Simangsa Bodosa and Gitanjali Das will enthrall the audience.

