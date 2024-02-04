Assam: 15 migratory Ruddy Shelducks rescued by Dhubri Sadar police

DHUBRI: On the basis of specific input, Dhubri Sadar police swung into action and raided the market area at Airongjongla village located at the outskirts of Dhubri town and recovered 15 migratory Ruddy Shelducks on Friday night. The input was provided to the Dhubri district administration by the Director of Nature’s Beckon, Soumydeep Datta about poaching of Ruddy Shelducks in the Airongjongla village. Talking to The Sentinel, Dutta informed the Ruddy Shelducks belongs to tandorna ferruginea species who spend winter in Indian sub-continent and some parts of Asia.

“We have long been trying to stop the poaching of this beautiful duck who migrate from Europe along with some other species of duck and spend the entire winter on river banks and sars (sandbars) of Brahmaputra,” Datta said.

Also Read:Assam: BJP, Bodoland People’s Front, Congress likely to field candidates for Udalguri-Darrang HPC

Also Watch: