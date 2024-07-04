Assam: 1.6 lakh people affected in 84 Golaghat villages

Golaghat: Most of the villages in the Golaghat district have been submerged by flood water, and people and animals are taking shelter on the roadside and in the highlands.

According to official records, over 1,06,480 people in 84 villages under Khumtai, DDergaon,and Bokakhat revenue circles in the Golaghat district have been affected by floods due to the rising water of the Brahmaputra river. The flood victims are taking shelter in hthe highlands.

Animals, including big and small ones, approximately 12,219, have been affected in the district.

A total of 15 relief camps have been opened to flood victims by the district administration, with 648 persons of Bokakhat Revenue Circle, 28 from Khumtai Revenue Circle, and 4 from Dergaon Revenue Circle taking shelter in the camps. The flood water washed away the Saralapara RCC Bridge to Koraiguri and the No. 1 Gormora to Sagunpara RCC Bridge under Dergaon Revenue Circle.

Similarly, Nolghat to Ghuria Road, Natunchapori Road, Lemchapori Road, and Natunchapori to Chokola Baghedhora Road have been eroded by flood water under Dergaon Revenue Circle.

