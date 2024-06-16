Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora Chairs Welfare Schemes Review in Bokakhat Amid Flood Preparedness Concerns

GOLAGHAT: Minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Government of Assam and MLA from Bokakhat Assembly constituency Atul Bora held an important review meeting at Bokakhat on Friday. It was attended by Sub-Divisional Magistrate of BokakhatSimi Karan and Heads of various departments in the meeting room of the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Bokakhat.

During the meeting, the Minister called upon the concerned officials of the departments of Sub-Divisional Administration, Agriculture, Education, Social Welfare, Fisheries, Forests, Irrigation, Bokakhat Municipality, APDCL, Health, Public Health (Technical), Water Resources, Public Works (Roads), Public Works (Housing), Panchayats and Rural Development to discuss in detail the latest implementation status of various welfare schemes currently underway in the sub-division.

The departmental Heads gave detailed presentations on the activities under various schemes, and apprised the Minister of the problems faced in implementation. The Minister also directed the Bokakhat sub-divisional administration and concerned departments to take appropriate steps keeping in view the possible flood situation due to rains.

Also Read: Golaghat District Commissioner Dr. P Uday Pravin Reviews Rural Development Projects, Sets Deadlines for Completion

Also Watch: