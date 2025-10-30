Assam: 16-year-old girl reported missing from Itakhola

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Sumi Koch (16 years), daughter of Diganta Koch and Anju Koch, resident of Padumoni Gaon under Itakhola outpost, went missing on October 24 while she was on the way to her school. According to information, Sumi went to her school like the other days but did not return home. The parents and the relatives of Sumi tried to locate her whereabouts that evening but in vain. The family members have lodged a missing case at Itakhola outpost. A police team has been trying to locate the whereabouts of the minor girl but no information had been received till the filing of this report.

