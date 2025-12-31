Hega’ngi Festival of Zeme community celebrated with traditional fervour in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Zeme community’s primary festival, Hega’ngi, was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Haflong through a vibrant three-day programme that showcased the rich cultural heritage of the tribe.

The festivities began with a large gathering of Zeme people at Lodiram Kelumki in Lodi near Haflong, where prayers were offered to Tin Wang, the leader of the sky, seeking blessings for a bountiful harvest. On the opening day, community members presented their best jhum produce at the temple, expressing gratitude for nature’s abundance.

The second day was marked by traditional games, sports, and merry-making. Winners of the competitions invited fellow villagers to their homes, where meat and Ju (rice beer) were served in the customary manner, reinforcing the spirit of hospitality and togetherness.

On the concluding day, youths went from house to house, dancing and singing to seek blessings from elders. As a symbolic gesture of goodwill, threads were tied around the wrists of children. The festival also saw guests being felicitated with traditional shawls and mufflers, reflecting the warmth of Zeme hospitality.

Also Read: Pijush Hazarika Inaugurates Khumtai Tree and Flower Festival in Golaghat