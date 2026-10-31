Assam: Patient’s death triggers vandalism at Nagaon nursing home

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A tense situation prevailed this evening at Dew Care Nursing Home near Dhing Gate in Nagaon town following the death of a patient. According to information received, the deceased has been identified as Abdul Rahim (50), a resident of Sonaibali under Samaguri Police Station. He was admitted to the nursing home three days ago with kidney-related ailments. His surgery was reportedly completed on October 27 last.

Family members alleged that the patient was stable till this afternoon but his condition suddenly deteriorated thereafter. Despite repeated requests by the family for proper medical attention, the attending doctor allegedly did not pay due importance, leading to his death in the evening.

Alleging that the death was due to wrong treatment, agitated family members and a section of locals created a ruckus and vandalized the nursing home.

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. It may be mentioned that the deceased Abdul Rahim was a Grade-IV employee of the Nagaon District Commissioner’s Office. His death has cast a pall of gloom in his native place as well as in the District Commissioner’s office.

The family has demanded a proper inquiry into the incident and exemplary punishment to the guilty if medical negligence is found.

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