Assam News

Facilitation centre to be set up in Sonitpur on May 2 and May 3

In view of the General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024 in 11- Sonitpur HPC, it is hereby informed to all concerned that as per ECI’s communications and for smooth conduct of voting through Postal Ballot for Polling Personnel of 3rd Phase Election districts who are engaged in election duty in Sonitpur district, a facilitation centre will be set up on May 2 and May 3 at the District Commissioner’s Office Sonitpur, Tezpur.