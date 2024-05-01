Facilitation centre to be set up in Sonitpur on May 2 and May 3

Tezpur: In view of the General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024 in 11- Sonitpur HPC, it is hereby informed to all concerned that as per ECI’s communications and for smooth conduct of voting through Postal Ballot for Polling Personnel (Civil & Police) of 3rd Phase Election districts (Guwahati, Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar) who are engaged in election duty in Sonitpur district, a facilitation centre will be set up on May 2 and May 3 (from 10.30am to 5.00pm) at the District Commissioner’s Office Sonitpur, Tezpur (1st Floor, Bakijai Branch).
