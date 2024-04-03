Assamese folk music workshop held in Nagaon University

Nagaon: Assamese folk music workshop was held from March 28 to March 31 under the initiative of “Sur Sadhana”, the leading music college and cultural organisation of Nagaon. The workshop was conducted by Nakul Das of Barpeta, a talented artiste of folk music of Assam. The workshop was also conducted by Suagmani Mahanta, Principal of Sur Sadhana. There are many songs such as Huchori, Bihu songs, Kamrupi folk songs, Holi songs and boating songs that were mastered by the students during these days. Instructor Nakul Das appreciated the students. The closing ceremony of the workshop was held at Nagaon University. The students performed folk songs learned in the workshop along with the trainers. The event was conducted by Dr. Nava Kumar Mohanta. The event was attended by prominent artistes of Assam like Ranjan Bezbarua, Dr Dhananjay Khusre, Pranjal Mohanta and other dignitaries.

