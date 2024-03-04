Assam News

Assam: 2023 Most Successful Year For Anti-Drugs Operations In State, Says CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that drugs worth a whopping Rs. 718 crore was confiscated and more than 4,700 drug-related arrests were made during this period.
Representative Image
GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on March 3, stated that the previous year of 2023 happened to be the most successful year for the state as far as anti-drugs operation was concerned.

He cited that drugs worth a whopping Rs. 718 crore was confiscated and more than 4,700 drug-related arrests were made during the aforementioned period.

The Assam CM took to his X handle to underscore the Central Government's iron-clad commitment to combat the drug menace.

"The Modi Govt is deploying a whole-of-government approach to build a #DrugsFreeBharat," Sarma wrote on X.

“In 2023, Assam Police seized drugs worth Rs 718 cr and arrested over 4,700 drug traffickers making it the most successful year for anti-drugs operations in the state,” the post added.

He also shared a video showing the numerous measures taken by the Union Government against the war on drugs.

Earlier last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the government's unwavering commitment towards creating a drug-free India.

The recent seizure of a massive consignment of 3,132 kg of drugs in Gujarat's Porbandar port in a joint operation conducted by the NCB, the Indian Navy and the Gujarat police further reinforced their unprecedented dedication.

3,089 kg of charas, 158 kg of methamphetamine­, and 25 kg of morphine were confiscated, making it the country's biggest offshore drug capture and one­ of the biggest drug confiscations in rece­nt history.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has also adopted a hard-line approach towards the prevailing drug issue that has plagued the state in recent times.

The cops have stepped up raids and anti-drug operations against drug networks operating in the state. This aggressive strategy has reaped them good rewards as it has culminated in a notable surge in arrests and the successful detection of drug networks.

