Assam: 2023 Most Successful Year For Anti-Drugs Operations In State, Says CM

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on March 3, stated that the previous year of 2023 happened to be the most successful year for the state as far as anti-drugs operation was concerned.

He cited that drugs worth a whopping Rs. 718 crore was confiscated and more than 4,700 drug-related arrests were made during the aforementioned period.

The Assam CM took to his X handle to underscore the Central Government's iron-clad commitment to combat the drug menace.

"The Modi Govt is deploying a whole-of-government approach to build a #DrugsFreeBharat," Sarma wrote on X.