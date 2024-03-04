Assam: 2023 Most Successful Year For Anti-Drugs Operations In State, Says CM

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on March 3, stated that the previous year of 2023 happened to be the most successful year for the state as far as anti-drugs operation was concerned.
He cited that drugs worth a whopping Rs. 718 crore was confiscated and more than 4,700 drug-related arrests were made during the aforementioned period.
The Assam CM took to his X handle to underscore the Central Government's iron-clad commitment to combat the drug menace.
"The Modi Govt is deploying a whole-of-government approach to build a #DrugsFreeBharat," Sarma wrote on X.
“In 2023, Assam Police seized drugs worth Rs 718 cr and arrested over 4,700 drug traffickers making it the most successful year for anti-drugs operations in the state,” the post added.
He also shared a video showing the numerous measures taken by the Union Government against the war on drugs.
Earlier last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the government's unwavering commitment towards creating a drug-free India.
The recent seizure of a massive consignment of 3,132 kg of drugs in Gujarat's Porbandar port in a joint operation conducted by the NCB, the Indian Navy and the Gujarat police further reinforced their unprecedented dedication.
3,089 kg of charas, 158 kg of methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine were confiscated, making it the country's biggest offshore drug capture and one of the biggest drug confiscations in recent history.
Meanwhile, the Assam government has also adopted a hard-line approach towards the prevailing drug issue that has plagued the state in recent times.
The cops have stepped up raids and anti-drug operations against drug networks operating in the state. This aggressive strategy has reaped them good rewards as it has culminated in a notable surge in arrests and the successful detection of drug networks.
