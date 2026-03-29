Assam 2026 Election: Independent Nazira Candidate Dilip Sahu Halts Campaign Citing Health Issues

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: An independent candidate, contesting from the 97 No. Nazira legislative constituency in the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly election, has announced that he would refrain from active campaigning due to health concerns.

Dilip Sahu, a prominent leader from the tea community, had been actively engaging with voters across the constituency for the past three to four months with the intention of contesting the election under the 'Jai Bharat' party from Jharkhand. However, after the party denied him a ticket, he filed his nomination as an independent candidate.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Sahu stated that he would stay away from election campaigning due to health-related issues. He also expressed gratitude in advance to those who would continue to support and vote for him despite his absence from campaign activities.

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