Assam: 210 all-women booths in Silchar Lok Sabha constituency

Silchar: A total of 7,172 government employees, assigned with diverse election duty, had reached their respective 1,551 booths scattered in seven Assembly segments under Silchar Lok Sabha constituency to conduct election on Friday. Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha on Thursday said, the polling officials had started to move to their specific booths since Wednesday and by Thursday afternoon the process had been completed smoothly. On Wednesday, polling officials for 610 booths collected the requisite materials from the ISBT, the strong room at Ramnagar and set out for booths situated in Katigorah, Dholai and Lakhipur. Officials for rest of the booths reached their respective booths on Thursday. Jha said, out of 1551 booths, 210 stations would be exclusively run by 1100 female officials. Seven booths would be managed by the specially-abled officials. 16 stations had been marked as model booths this time.

Fate of eight candidates in Silchar would be decided by 13,51,496 voters of which 6,76,331 are males and rest 6,75,141 are females. 34 transgender or other gender voters also figured in the voter list in Silchar. Additional security had been arranged for 135 booths marked as sensitive.

Meanwhile, the Excise department in a drive against illicit drinks had seized thousands of country liquor from various points in the constituency.

