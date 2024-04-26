Dibrugarh district enforces144 CrPC after erosion in Mohanaghat area

DIBRUGARH: After massive erosion in the Mohanaghat area in Dibrugarh, the Dibrugarh district administration issued 144 CrPc and banned sand mining in the area of Mohanaghat area.

The district administration strictly prohibited sand mining activities in the area of Mohanaghat river bed, DTP dyke and Aithan dyke and across the bank of the river Brahmaputra.

“It appears that sand mining activity in that area may lead to the likelihood of damage to the river bed, DTP Dyke and Aithan Dyke etc. Whereas the Dibrugarh District Magistrate said that emergent steps are to be taken in order to prevent any untoward incident which is likely to cause breach of public peace and tranquillity in the area, endangering life and property,” the order stated.

Owing to the necessity of the situation, this order is passed ex-parte Under Section 144(2)Cr.PC.

However, any one aggrieved by this order may approach the competent authority for modification/waiver of the order. Any violation of this order is punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

