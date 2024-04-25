Prohibitory orders imposed ahead of Silchar Lok Sabha Election

SILCHAR: In anticipation of breach of peace, public tranquility, safety of the public during poll of votes and according to the SOP of last 48 hours of polling day as issued by ECI, district magistrate of Cachar, Rohan Kumar Jha has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of Indian penal code here on Tuesday.

These restrictions have been imposed to prevent disturbance of peace, disruption in the process of polling and to avoid any untoward incident, clashes or violence between groups affiliated to different political parties for smooth conduct of parliamentary election on April 26.

The order prohibits unlawful assembly of more than 5 persons and holding public meetings during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for the close of poll. The order is effective from 5 pm of April 24 to April 27 within 8-HP , Silchar constituency.

The prohibitory orders aim to ensure safe and secure environment during the election period and to prevent any unlawful activities that may disrupts electoral process. This is stated in a press release issued by Regional office of information &public relations Barak valley zone silchar Assam .

