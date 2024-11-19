Assam: 22 Children Hospitalized for Food Poisoning in Baksa District

A correspondent

Barpeta: Twenty-two children got hospitalized in a case of food poisoning at Hudukhata, Salbari, in Baksa district on Sunday.

During a special reception at Lakshi Deka’s house, it should be noted that 22 children began to throw up after eating. Following that, they needed to be taken to the hospital. They were taken to Salbari Model Health Centre, Baksa district. The hospital was visited by Salbari police to look into the situation. Concerned parents have called on the authorities to carry out a thorough and transparent probe to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents in the future.

