‘Old Dibrugarh railway station should be converted into museum’: MLA Prasanta Phukan

DIBRUGARH: A section of people, including Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, stated that the old Dibrugarh railway station should be completely shut down and converted into a railway museum.

All running trains have been shifted to the Dibrugarh railway station at Banipur. At present only two trains—Rajdhani and DEMU local trains—run from the old Dibrugarh railway station.

“We urged the central government to turn the old railway station into a heritage museum. If the old Dibrugarh railway station is completely shut down, then the place can be used as a parking place, and the problem of the parking issue will be solved,” said a senior resident. He said, “For the last two years, no train has been functioning from the railway station, so what is the use of the railway station?” If it turns into a museum railway station, then many problems of the Dibrugarh town will be solved.”

The Dibrugarh town railway station was built in 1882 and is the oldest station in the northeast region. The tracks pass through the town and cause perennial traffic jams on the roads along the railway route, resulting in severe inconvenience to commuters, including students and patients.

Due to the railway track at KC Gogoi Path, huge traffic jams can be witnessed throughout the day since several educational institutions are located beside the road, viz. Sampoorna Kendra Vidyalaya, St. Mary’s School, Little Flower School, MDKG Girls’ College, as well as the Dibrugarh Catholic Church and the SBI Gabharupather branch.

In the year 2022, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan wrote a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to permanently shut down the old Dibrugarh town railway station (DBRT) and divert all trains to the new Dibrugarh railway station (DBRG).

Speaking to The Sentinel, Prasanta Phukan said, “If the old Dibrugarh railway station will be shut down completely, then the place can be turned into a parking place, which will solve the parking problem of Dibrugarh town. A railway museum can be built at that place.” “The railway track located at KC Gogoi Path is one of the busiest roads in Dibrugarh, which witnessed a huge traffic jam during school and college hours,” Phukan said.

On the other hand, a section of people of Amolapatty were dissatisfied with the construction of a bridge in the Amlopatty area.

“We don’t want a bridge in the Amolapatty area because it will affect the small businessmen of the area. If the old railway station will be shut down, then what is the use of the flyover,” said a local resident.

