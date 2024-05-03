‘People won’t vote for CAA supporters’: Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency CPI(M) candidate Manoranjan Talukdar

Nalbari: The CPI(M) candidate for Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency Manoranjan Talukdar campaigned at the headquarters of the newly-formed Tihu constituency in Chamta. He said that the government has started harassing people who speak out against corruption by calling them traitors. It has created a scary situation. It is time for everyone to get together and show their opposition to the BJP today. All the opposition parties are now united. Leftist leader Manoranjan Talukdar said the people would not vote for the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which supports the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in the Lok Sabha elections this time. He said the Congress would also win Nagaon and Karimganj seats. He said the BJP would lose all four seats in the third phase of the elections because the majority and minorities would vote quietly for the opposition this time. The meeting was attended by CPI(M) Ratihu constituency president Rajen Baruah, CPI(M) State Secretary Suprakash Talukdar and many others.

