Assam: 24th Bn SSB Rangia organizes medical civic action programme

Rangiya/Kumarikata: Under the supervision of Deepak Singh, Commandant, 24th Bn SSB Rangia, a Medical Civic Action programme was conducted from February 16 to 17, 2024, in bordering villages where people in the border areas of Bhutan could not come and attend the higher hospital and were unable to present their health-related complaints. During this two-day Medical Civic Action camp, Dr. Bandana Devi Kharibam, Assistant Commandant (Medical Officer), with paramedical staff of 24th Bn SSB, Rangia, carried out medical examinations and gave medical treatment to the villagers, and essential medicines free of charge have also been distributed to the villagers. Local villagers of village Guabari, Uttar Guabari, Hastinapur, and Aurnagajuli visited the Medical Civic Action camp for consultation on their health-related issues. Dr. Bandana Devi Kharibam is aware of the signs and symptoms of hypertension, diabetes prevention, and its deadliest results, as well as prevention from water and insect-borne diseases. “Our motto is service, security, and brotherhood. We will always be ready for the welfare of the citizens of the bordering areas and will make every possible effort. Villagers of bordering areas present in the Medical Civic Action programme looked very excited and appreciated the programme,” a press release said, and added, “24 SSB Bn will always be ready and working hard to keep such citizen welfare programmes running. Moreover, special training programmes like computer courses, sewing-weaving, mushroom cultivation, and beekeeping courses are also being conducted by 24th Bn SSB Rangia in order to develop employment opportunities among the youths of the bordering area. Awareness programmes like Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Lifestyle for Environment, Veterinary Civic Programme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, etc. are also being organised in collaboration with the citizens of the bordering area by 24th Bn SSB Rangia.”

