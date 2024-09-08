Assam: 24th death anniversary of Daoharu Garla Batha Basumatary observed in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar: The 24th death anniversary of former ABSU president Daoharu Garla Batha Basumatary was observed jointly by the Ramfalbil Anchalik committee, ABSU and the Garla Batha Basumatary Public Charitable Trust at his burial place, Habrubari in Kokrajhar on Saturday.

As part of the programme, the president of the GB Basumatary Public Charitable Trust Rajen Mashahary hoisted the flag of the trust while wife of Garla Batha Basumatary, Raktima Basumatary paid floral tribute at his portrait followed by unveiling of new statue of Garla Batha Basumatary by MLA Lawrence Islary. The president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) Dr. Surath Narzary planted sapling while vice president of ABSU Kwrwmdao Wary paid homage.

In his speech, MLA Lawrence Islary said the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro assured to extend financial support of Rs. 25 lakh to the GB Basumatary Trust and installation of statue. He said half statue of GB Basumatary is installed at his burial place, Habrubari while full statue is proposed to be installed at Athiabari where a garden is coming up. He also said the statues of great Bodo leaders including founder secretary of the ABSU late Kanakeswar Narzary of Ramfalbil area would be installed in the proposed garden to remember their commendable contributions to the society. He also assured that the government of BTR will continue to support the GB Trust.

In his speech, the vice president of ABSU Kwrwmdao Wary said late Garla Batha Basumatary was one of the great leaders who took the lead to fight for the cause of the Bodos with nationalist spirit. He had vision for the community and fought for the equal rights and justice. His contributions to the society is immense and the ABSU will remember his contributions and nationalist spirit.

