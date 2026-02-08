Assam: 24th Foundation Day of Indus Academy Senior Secondary School, Jagiroad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The 24th Foundation Day of Indus Academy Senior Secondary School, the only educational institution under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Jagiroad, will be celebrated on February 10. The event will feature a march past, unfurling of the school flag, speeches, and a cultural programme, said Principal Namita Sharma and Vice-Principal Dolly Sarkar.

The school was established in 2003 with only 97 students and currently has more than 900 students, along with over 60 teaching and non-teaching staff members, it is learnt.

