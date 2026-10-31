Assam News

Assam: 24th SSB Battalion Organises Blood Donation Camp in Collaboration with GMCH

The 24th Battalion of SSB, Rangia, organised a blood donation camp in coordination with GMCH, with 14 personnel voluntarily donating blood.
blood donation camp
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A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The 24th Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia, organised a blood donation camp on Friday at the Battalion Hospital of Hahara near Rangia under Kamrup district of Assam in coordination with the Blood Centre of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).

The camp was organised with the support of the team from the Blood Centre, GMCH, at the invitation of the 24th Battalion. A total of 14 personnel of the 24th Battalion voluntarily donated blood during the camp, demonstrating their commitment to humanitarian service and social responsibility.

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Blood donation camp
24th Battalion