Assam: Disaster management training programme organised in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The Family Strengthening Programme (FSP) of SOS Children's Village, Hojai, organised a four-day disaster management training programme from October 27 to 30, 2026, at the SOS Auditorium Hall, Hojai. The programme aimed to strengthen community-level disaster preparedness and equip participants with essential rescue, safety, and life-saving skills.

The training was conducted by resource persons from Civil Defence, including Dipak Medhi, Assistant Deputy Controller (Senior), Gautam Baruah, Assistant Deputy Controller (Senior), and Baskar Medhi.

The programme covered communities under the Family Strengthening Programme in two phases. On October 27 and 28, participants from Hawaipur, Milik Basti, Bhokhaw Basti (BHB), Khataltoli, and Pamgaon attended the sessions. The second phase, held on October 29 and 30, covered Itakhola, Khring Khring, and Dhanwar Basti.

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