Assam: 25 Ram devotees start journey from Golaghat to Ram Mandir of Ayodhya

GOLAGHAT : A team of 15 Ram devotees started their journey to Ram Mandir of Ayodhya on Thursday. In a statement it was said that a team of 25 Ram devotee pilgrims started their journey from Golaghat Furkating Junction to visit Ayodhaya Ram Mandir for worshipping Ram Lalla Idol. Karyakartas of Viswa Hindu Parishad felt blessed for making over all arrangements for the members of pilgrimage.

