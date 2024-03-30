Assam: 2,500 members from various parties join United People’s Party Liberal in Kokrajhar district

KOKRAJHAR: In a common phenomenon, as many as 2500 new members coming from different political parties joined the ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections at Porbatjhora in Kokrajhar district and Salbari in Baksa district on Thursday. The new members were reportedly from different political parties, mainly from BPF, Congress and AIUDF, social organizations and individuals.

In Salbari of Baksa district, more than 1500 new members from BPF and Congress under the leadership of Afzal Hussain of Salbari formally joined UPPL at a grand joining programme held at Bhakuamsri playground in Baksa district in the presence of UPPL working president and Rajya Sabha MP, Rwngwra Narzary, MCLA Joy Mushahary and other senior party leaders.

The programme was arranged by Salbari district committee of UPPL and saw a huge gathering to welcome the new members. Significantly, people from different communities and party leaders were seen enthusiastic to join the UPPL ahead of the election to support the comprehensive development of the region in all spheres.

Rajya Sabha MP, Rwngwra Narzary said several hundreds of people from different political parties and organizations have joined UPPL party in Salbari, and more are coming forward to join the party across the Bodoland region ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. He said the reason of overwhelming support and joining of the leaders and supporters from different parties to the UPPL was a clear indication of people’s faith and support to Pramod Boro-led BTC government that has the commitment to transform Bodoland with comprehensive policy and vision. He also said peace has returned to BTC after the UPPL-led council government took over BTC.

Narzary hailed the newly-joined members and said the UPPL was committed to all round development of the citizens. He said the opposition party- BPF had lost faith among the people as they miserably failed to deliver its promises in their 17 years of rule. He also charged that the BPF was an opportunist party, and hungry of power which simply wants power and money.

Meanwhile, in Parbathjora, over 1000 individuals and leaders from AIUDF, BPF and Congress joined the UPPL at a party programme held at Mahamaya playground in Kokrajhar district on the same day. The newly-joined members were offered warm welcome and felicitation with traditional Aronai by Assam Cabinet Minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, BTR Executive Member, Ranjit Basumatary, UPPL vice president, Afjal Haque Sarkar and other senior party leaders which was organized by the Parbatjhora district committee of UPPL.

The joining programme was held under the banner of promoting peace, prosperity, and development in the region as they have opted for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and have expressed their support for the NDA (UPPL, BJP, AGP) candidate, Jayanta Basumatary in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for No.1 Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.

Minister UG Brahma said the government of Bodoland Territorial Region under the leadership of Pramod Boro as the CEM was giving relentless services for the equal development and justice to all citizens of the region. He said the Bodoland region had witnessed ushering in peace and sustainable development and subsequently, people from all sections of the society are coming forward to extend support to the UPPL.

