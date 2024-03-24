Assam: Election campaign picks up momentum in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: As the parliamentary election is coming near, the political parties mainly the UPPL and the BPF are on fast track to mobilize voters to support and cast their votes in favour of their respective candidates. There is likely a straight fight between the candidates of UPPL backed by the BJP, AGP and BPF in Kokrajhar constituency. The UPPL has already declared the name of sitting MLA Jayanta Basumatary as its official candidate while BPF has declared the name of former Deputy Chief of BTC Kampa Borgoyari for Kokrajhar constituency. Both Basumatary and Borgoyari are from Chirang district.

Attending a number of meetings, the CEM of BTC and president of the UPPL Pramod Boro on Saturday said there will be no hurdle for the NDA candidate to win in Kokrajhar.

Earlier, BPF had ministers, MLAs, MP, EMs and chairmen in every VCDC but now they are losing bases everywhere and thus facing election battle with the NDA candidates is not an easy task for them, he said adding that the victory of UPPL candidate Jayanta Basumatary was eminent.

Replying to questions on Bikram Daimary’ remarks against him, he said Bikram Daimary had never been in the social, political and cultural movement of the Bodos. “We are involved in the socio, political and cultural movement of the Bodos and thus we know the different history of Bodo movement but Bikram Daimary was nowhere,” he said.

Responding to the queries raised by Bikram Daimary on provincialization of 10 colleges of BTC, Boro said they had thoroughly discussed the matter with the government of Assam and the latter had authorized the government of BTC to provincialize the 10 colleges and to pay the salary from the SOPD fund. He said there would be an amendment of provincializing colleges in Assam in 2025 where the colleges of BTC declared as provincialized would be taken up and remaining colleges would also be taken up for provincialization. On the alleged allotment of construction works and supplies to the contractors of outside states, Boro alleged that it was the BPF-led BTC government that allotted construction works and supplies of materials of crores of rupees to the contractors of Bihar, Maharashtra, Delhi and other states in the 17 years of their rule.

On the other hand, the vice president of the BPF and sitting MLA Rabiram Narzary while talking to media persons in a meeting in Kokrajhar said the UPPL had failed to deliver its promises given to people ahead of 2020 BTC election. He said they promised job to every family, financial support to vendors, unemployed youths and Rs. 75,000 to every woman SHG but these promises are pending. He said people of the region had lost faith on UPPL-led BTR government for which large number of people are coming to BPF everyday proving dissatisfaction over UPPL.

Narzary said the power and functions of BTC was being demoted by the UPPL led government and they have dismantled the set up and structure of 6th schedule norms of BTC which is not at all allowable. He said the BJP-UPPL coalition government in BTC had deprived the Muslim Minority community. He said despite having second largest population after the Bodos in BTC they are not given any nominated member in BTC Legislative Assembly as they have no elected representative. He further said the victory of Kampa Borgoyari from Kokrajhar constituency was cent percent possible.

