Assam: Noted artiste Atikur Rahman passes away at Nagaon residence

NAGAON: Eminent painter, singer, musician, and lyricist Atikur Rahman breathed his last at his Nagaon residence on Friday night. He had been unwell for quite sometime. He was 62 and leaves behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives.

He was a resident of Morikolong Rail Gate area in Nagaon town and retired from Samsul Huda High School a couple of years back as an assistant teacher. He was popularly known as Raj.

Rahman was a beloved figure among students, teachers, and the community. From his student days, he was involved in painting and music. Later, he established himself as a noted painter, musician, lyricist, and composer. He could skillfully play instruments like tabla and harmonium.

Rahman enthralled audiences with his songs like “Ei Akash Bor Bishal,” “Mor Hriday Bor Rasal,” “Sora Patot Eya Kar Padma Dhoni,” and “Art Schoolor Nam Rong Torong.” He created an environment for children to learn music by performing children’s songs.

Besides, he was associated with most of social events in Nagaon. His smiling face was familiar to all. He performed songs at the annual poetry recitation event organized by the Nagaon Kobi Samaj in memory of poet Navakanta Barua.

Rahman served as the working president of Surar Panchai Silpi Somaj, a prominent music platform in Nagaon, for 17 consecutive years. He was also involved with the local Nawnihal Sangskritik Gosthi for long.

As news of his demise spread this morning, his admirers and various organizations visited his residence to pay their last respects. His demise is an irreparable loss to Nagaon’s cultural sphere. Minister Keshab Mahanta, MLA Rupak Sarmah, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, Rakibul Hussain have condoled his demise.

Also Read: Assam: Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad Forms Strong Committee in Golaghat District

Also Watch: