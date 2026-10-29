Assam: 26 Dogs Rescued from Suspected Meat Trade in Karbi Anglong

STAFF REPORTER

KARBI ANGLONG: In a significant joint effort, Assam police and four animal protection organisations — JBF (Just Be Friendly), Humane World for Animals India (formerly Humane Society International/India), UCI Foundation, and Anaajoree — have come together to rescue 26 dogs believed to have been destined for the dog meat trade. Police in the district of Karbi Anglong intercepted a truck transporting the dogs, who were found with their mouths tied and crammed into jute sacks.

The rescued dogs were initially placed in the custody of the police and kept at the Veterinary Department of Karbi Anglong. Within hours of their rescue, they were safely transported to JBF’s Integrated Care and Resource Centre for Animal Welfare in Guwahati. At the centre, they will receive veterinary treatment and ongoing care to support their recovery. Once they have recovered, local organisations will work to find them loving, permanent homes.

The rescue highlights the importance of collaboration between law enforcement officials, animal protection organisations, and communities in tackling India’s cruel dog meat trade. Based on Humane World for Animals India’s research, despite the trade being illegal, tens of thousands of dogs are estimated to be stolen or snatched from the streets in Assam each year and transported across the border to neighbouring states, including Mizoram and Nagaland. The trade raises serious animal welfare concerns and underscores the need for stronger enforcement and monitoring to prevent the capture, transportation, and slaughter of dogs.

Also Read: Assam: Bokakhat Bihu Committee Condemns Attack on Bihu Performers in Sribhumi