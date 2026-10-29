Assam: Bokakhat Bihu Committee Condemns Attack on Bihu Performers in Sribhumi

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Bokakhat District Bihu Protection Committee has strongly condemned the incident involving the ridicule of Bihu, an integral part of Assamese cultural heritage, which embodies the pride and identity of the Assamese people, as well as the attack on Bihu performers who had gone to Sribhumi district in Barak Valley to perform.

In a statement, the President and Secretary of the Bihu Protection Committee, Mano Bora and Dulal Deka, respectively, stated that Bihu is not merely a festival; it is a symbol of the pride, heritage, traditions, and identity of the Assamese people.

They said that insulting such a widely cherished cultural tradition and attacking Bihu performers posed a threat to the state’s long-standing communal harmony and brotherhood, and that such acts could not be accepted under any circumstances. They stressed the urgent need to uproot the seeds of divisiveness and ethnic hatred before the situation deteriorated further.

The committee firmly demanded that the Chief Minister identify those responsible for the incident and ensure that they receive the strictest and exemplary punishment under the law.

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